Bluff man sentenced for murder

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man from the Navajo Nation community of Bluff has been sentenced after his conviction for an April 13, 2018 murder.

Perry Maryboy, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his second-degree murder conviction. Following his prison time, he will be subject to four years of supervised release.

The victim was 31-year-old Antonio Montowine.

“Evidence presented at trial showed that Maryboy, who was parked on the side of the road at the intersection of Country Road 443 and Summerhouse Road, escalated an argument with the victim, who was accompanied by the landowner’s granddaughter, after being told to leave the area by the victim,” says a statement issued by Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“Maryboy exited his truck, retrieved a revolver from the back seat, loaded the revolver, and shot the victim in the back of the head as the victim was walking away. The victim died on scene in front of his common law wife and her 7-year-old child.”

Maryboy then fled the scene in his truck, the statement says.

“This was no accident,” said Senior U.S. Federal District Court Judge David Nuffer, according to the released statement. “My view of that is confirmed by later facts when Mr. Maryboy made no assistance at the scene.

“Taking a life without apparent justification is an extremely serious matter and doing it in a violent way is extremely serious. It is my judgment that Mr. Maryboy be placed in the custody of Bureau of Prisons for a period of 180 months on count one and 120 months on count two for a sentence of 300 months.”

Trina A. Higgins, U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, also commented.

“Mr. Maryboy’s violent act took the life of another person, causing great loss to his family and friends, who will bear the burden of this crime,” she said. “That harm cannot be undone.

“We appreciate the work of law enforcement, victim service providers, and the prosecutors in this case who worked hard to ensure justice for the victim’s family and the community.”

The case was investigated jointly by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office’s Monticello Resident Agency, Navajo Nation Police Department and Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations. Assistant United States Attorneys Mark Y. Hirata, Angela Reddish-Day, and Stephen Dent of the District of Utah prosecuted the case.