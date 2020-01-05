Body found on hiking trail near Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A body has been found on a hiking trail near the Utah State Capitol Sunday morning.

A hiker called police just after 10 a.m. to report the body in the area of Victory Road, which runs parallel to U.S. Highway 89, Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily.

The body was in a state of decomposition. Wilking said at this time there are very few further details. The gender and identity of the person is not yet known.

As well as police officers, homicide detectives and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner are on scene investigating the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.