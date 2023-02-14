Body of 14-year-old recovered after falling through ice on Tooele reservoir

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of 14-year-old male who fell through the ice Monday night on Tooele’s Settlement Canyon Reservoir has been recovered by search teams.

A statement posted on social media by the Tooele City Police Department, said the teen’s body was found after midnight Tuesday, several hours after he and an 18-year-old male, along with a 16-year-old male, ventured onto the ice just before 7 p.m.

All three were “on the ice when the 18-year-old male and 14-year-old juvenile male fell through,” police said.

“The 18-year-old male was able to get out of the water. He and the 16-year-old male flagged down a citizen who called 911 for emergency help.”

Tooele City police who arrived on scene attempted to rescue the 14-year-old. In the process, one of the Tooele City Officers fell through the ice. “The officer was immediately recovered, evaluated, and released at the scene for cold exposure,” police said.

The 18-year-old and the 16-year-old “were also evaluated on scene for cold exposure and were released.”

In addition to the Tooele City Police, Tooele City Fire Department, Tooele County Search & Rescue, and the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team took part in the search efforts.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.