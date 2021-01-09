Body of Clinton man recovered after avalanche in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Clinton man has been recovered hours after he was caught in a backcountry avalanche in Summit County Friday.

“It is with great sadness we report that the 31-year-old male has been located and died in the avalanche,” said a statement from the Park City Fire Department.

“Our most sincere condolences go to the family at this time.”

According to reports, the avalanche was triggered just after 10 a.m. The victim was snowboarding, and his girlfriend saw him swallowed up by the snow.

An earlier statement said the PCFD, Search and Rescue, Airmed, ski patrol, and Summit County Sheriff Deputies had rushed to the scene of the reported avalanche, in the back country Dutch Draw.”

The woman called emergency crews, who worked to stabilize the area so they could search. His body was found hours after the accident.