Body of drowning victim, 14, recovered from Iron County reservoir

NEW CASTLE RESERVOIR, Iron County, Utah, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Iron County Sheriff‘s Office reported the body of a 14-year-old boy from Beryl has been recovered from the New Castle Reservoir.

The search started Saturday afternoon with individuals searching the water, then LifeFlight and Southern Utah University helicopters began searching from above.

The boy’s body was found at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the department’s statement says. The name of the victim has not been released.

“Upon the arrival of additional dive teams, underwater drones and SONAR was used to locate the juvenile, and recovered his body,” the statement says.

“We would like to thank the following agencies who were involved in this recovery operation: Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Head Public Safety, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah DPS Dive Team, Washington County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Department of Natural Resources, Gold Cross Ambulance, Enterprise Ambulance, SUU Aviation and Intermountain LifeFlight.”

The original call to dispatch came in at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

“On scene deputies said two brothers, one 17 years old and the other 14 years old, were both in kayaks, both were not wearing life jackets,” the statement says.

“It was reported the 14-year-old didn’t know how to swim, and went under in about 10 to 12 feet of water. At the time 911 was notified, the 14 year-old had been under the water for approximately 10 minutes.”

The search continued into the night with the divers and SONAR gear, ending with the body recovery.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this young man who lost his life in this tragic event.”