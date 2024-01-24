Body of woman found in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies and volunteers searched for a missing person Saturday in Wayne County, and found the body of an adult woman.

Since Dec. 27, several searches had been conducted to look for a missing Tennessee woman. This search was in the Caineville and Hanksville areas.

The recovered body was found near the Fremont River, about a half mile from where the incident command station had been set up, near milepost 111 on State Route 24.

“A positive identification of the body could not be made given the condition of the remains,” says a news release issued by the Wayne County Sheriff‘s Office. “The body of the decedent was transported to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for verification of ID and manner and cause of death.

“Wayne County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the outstanding efforts of Utah Highway Patrol, DPS helicopter and crew, private citizens, Wayne County deputies, and Wayne County Search and Rescue members who volunteer their time and effort on these difficult cases without pay.”

The body was found by members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crew. Additional people and resources involved in and the other recent searches included Dogs at Work K-9 crews, drone searches by UHP and other groups, three groups of horseback searchers, searchers, and Rocky Mountain Search and Rescue cadaver K-9s.