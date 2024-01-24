Endangered Missing Advisory issued for nonverbal man, 25, in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 34, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a man, 25, last seen in Park City.

Christopher Chachas has a brain injury, and is not completely verbal due to that condition, the statement says. He also has an autoimmune disease, and was disoriented at the time he left on foot from the area of 3170 Thistle St.

Chachas has brown eyes and hair, and stands 6 feet 4 inches tall. He weighs about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green sweater and gray pants. He does not have a phone or identification, the advisory says.

Anyone with information about Chachas’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.