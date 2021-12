BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful City Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries, and has released photos of one possible suspect.

“We had some vehicle burglaries on Christmas, and waited for these surveillance images to come in to post,” a BCPD statement says.

“If you know who this person is, please call 801-298-6000. Reference case 21-3963.”