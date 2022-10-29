Bountiful police ask for help identifying suspects in recent residential burglary

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a recent residential burglary in Bountiful.

The Bountiful City Police Department on Friday tweeted a photo of one suspect from a surveillance camera at a gas station where she used a credit card.

Police also tweeted surveillance video of a second suspect in the burglary.

No other information about the suspects or the burglary was provided.

Anyone with information about the people in the photo or video is asked to call 801-298-6000 and reference case No. 22-3256.

Officer Barker is looking for help identifying this residential burglary suspect from case 22-3256. If you know who this is, call 801-298-6000. Surveillance is from a gas station the suspect used credit cards at. pic.twitter.com/bVb5UJ5Oz2 — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) October 28, 2022