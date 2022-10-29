Utah governor, transportation leaders share vision for network of trails connecting communities

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday announced a shared vision to build a network of trails connecting Utahns to their destinations and communities throughout the state.

“We have heard the public asking for more trails, and we see how trails are bringing people together across the state,” Cox said at a news conference at the 2425 South Trailhead in Woods Cross. “Our vision is about connecting communities in ways that provide additional transportation choices for everyone to commute, to recreate and to enjoy Utah.”

Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation, said the vision for trails “has potential to benefit everyone — of all ages and abilities.”

“We want to give people transportation options and allow them to choose how they want to travel — whether it be by car, bus, train, walking or biking — to get where they want to go freely and safely,” Braceras said.

The vision, as outlined by the governor, includes a state-funded program in which UDOT will work with local communities to build and maintain trails as part of the state’s transportation system.

The governor’s office says the announcement is the first step in the process.

Representatives from Move Utah, Wasatch Front Regional Council, Get Healthy Utah, Bike Utah and the Utah League of Cities and Towns joined state lawmakers and local leader at the announcement to show their support for the statewide trails vision.