Bountiful police warn of phone scam using name of officer

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police are warning of a phone scam that uses the name of an officer.

“We are aware of the scam involving the name of an officer with the Bountiful Police Department,” said a tweet Monday afternoon. “We do not have a Civil Division at BPD. If you are concerned contact 801-298-6000.”

Millard County Sheriff’s Office also warned of a phone scam Monday.

