Bountiful residents asked to be on alert after 2 cougar sightings

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful residents are being asked to be on the alert after two cougar sightings Saturday evening, officials said.

A Facebook post from Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said: “Two cougars– likely the same cougars that killed a deer in a backyard early this morning — have been spotted in Bountiful this evening. The cougars have been spotted along 3000 South, between 650 East and 950 East. If you live in the area please keep children and small pets indoors between dusk and daylight.”

