South Salt Lake PD seeks info on runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from a Utah Division of Child and Family Services caseworker.

Kylie Aust was last seen at about 3:48 p.m. Thursday, a statement from the SSLPD says.

“Kylie ran from Chevron at 310 E. 3300 South,” the statement says. She headed south on State Street from 3300 South.

Kylie has blue eyes and pink hair. She is 5 feet 3 inches, and weighs about 115 pounds.

“She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black boots. If you have any information regarding Kylie’s location, please call us and reference case number LK24-11570.”