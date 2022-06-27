Boy, 10, airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital after bike collides with delivery car

LAYTON, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old boy riding his bicycle in Layton was seriously injured Sunday when he collided with the car of a pizza delivery driver.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. in the area of 3700 North 2550 East.

Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the accident happened when the male driver “was westbound on 3700 North and the 10 year old on a bicycle basically rode out in front of him off of a perpendicular street.”

Due to his injuries, the child was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Lyman said the child was seriously injured Sunday night, and there is no update Monday on the boy’s condition. Lyman said impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the accident.

“There’s not any indication of impairment that we know of yet on the driver. We will wait for toxicology results, so it’s still an open investigation until we get that back, but no indication of that yet.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information if details are released.