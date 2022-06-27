Iron County crews rescue mountain biker injured on Cedar City trail

CEDAR CITY, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Sheriff‘s Office Search and Rescue crews assisted a mountain biker who was injured Saturday on a Cedar City trail.

Officials received a report at 10:44 a.m. that a mountain biker had sustained a broken collarbone and other injuries while riding on Boulder Dash Trail near the Southview Trailhead, according to a post on the Iron County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page.

Rescue crews divided into two groups, utilizing four search and rescue trucks, four 4-wheelers and one Ranger side-by-side, the post states.

“Once deployed, our team made contact with the injured party and companion within 15 minutes. The injured person was able to walk about 100 yards down the trail on his own power to meet our group,” the post states.

Paramedics evaluated and stabilized the mountain biker’s injuries, and he was transported down the trail in the side-by-side, according to the sheriff’s office. The rescue took about 2 1/2 hours, officials said.

Search and rescue officials recommend staying put when stranded or injured after making an emergency call.

“Once you initiate the call with dispatch, they lock your GPS coordinates and send it to our team. We use those coordinates to map the most efficient approach to reach you. If you move locations during the response, this may hinder our ability to efficiently locate you. We will always come to you,” the post states.

Iron County officials also thanked the Bureau of Land Management in the post for allowing search and rescue crews to use its trails, saying the access “drastically reduced the total mission time.”