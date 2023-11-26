Boy, 12, killed in Tooele County dirt bike accident remembered as sweet, loving

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A boy who died when his dirt bike collided with a vehicle at a Grantsville intersection is being remembered as sweet, loving and devoted to riding with his friends, says a fundraising account reportedly established by a friend of the family.

The 12-year-old boy was Efraim Carreon.

“Efraim was the best son to his dad, mom, brother to his sisters and loved his family so much,” says the page, which states it was established to help pay funeral costs.

“He loved riding bikes with his friends. He had so many friends. Efraim’s birthday is just two short weeks away, and with the holidays coming up, I am hoping we all can find it in our hearts to help this family in such a horrific time.”

Efraim died on Monday, Nov. 20.

“The incident happened at about 5:46 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 138 and Sun Valley Drive, in the Grantsville area, according to information shared Tuesday by Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol.

“A 12-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of SR-138 near the intersection of Sun Valley (Drive),” Roden’s account says.

“A white Mercedes was traveling westbound at the same location and turned to go south on Sun Valley (Drive). The dirt bike collided with the front passenger door of the Mercedes in a T-bone collision.

“The 12-year-old male dirtbike rider sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. There were no injuries reported out of the Mercedes.”

The dirt bike had no front lights, Roden noted.

Efraim “left behind so many broken hearts,” the fundraising account says.

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds raised will be used in the manner stated. To check out the page for yourself, click here.