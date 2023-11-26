UHP identifies victims killed in Wasatch County collision

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified two people killed Friday in a head-on collision in Wasatch County.

The victims were 37-year-old Poul Larsen, the driver of a Dodge pickup, and 21-year-old Kelsie Remington, a passenger in a Honda Accord.

The incident happened at about 4:39 p.m. at milepost 47 on State Route 40, about 5 miles from Fruitland.

A gray Dodge pickup truck was eastbound on the highway when it lost control and crossed over into the westbound lanes of the undivided highway, Cpl. Luis Silva, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily on Friday.

The truck then hit a westbound black Honda Accord head on, he said. Larsen and Remington suffered fatal injuries, Silva said, and were declared dead at the scene. The 21-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Contributing factors are believed to be weather, icy roads, and speeds too fast for existing conditions.

Silva confirmed the victims’ names on Sunday.