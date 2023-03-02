Breaking: Farmington Police Chief IDs driver shot, killed by officers

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington Police Chief H. Eric Johnsen has released the name of a man shot Wednesday afternoon by officers, and confirmed the victim has died from his injuries.

The man shot was 25-year-old Chase Allen, Johnsen’s statement says.

“At about 3:22 p.m., a Farmington officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle,” he wrote in a news release. “The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant. During the stop, the driver became non-compliant with the initial officer.

“The initial officer called for assistance from other officers. During the confrontation, the officer instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, which the driver refused. During an attempt to remove the driver from the vehicle, shots were fired and the driver was injured. The driver was removed from the vehicle and medical aid was rendered by officers on scene.

“The driver was identified as Chase Allan (25) and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”

The Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team was activated and is conducting the investigation, Johnsen wrote. That is established procedure in an Officer-Involved Critical Incident.

“Details of this incident will be released upon completion of this investigation. Five Farmington City police officers have been placed on administrative leave as per department policy. There were no injuries to any of the officers.”

No other details were released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.