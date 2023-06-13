Brigham City PD animal control officer risks safety, apparel to the rescue tiny bird

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Disregarding her own safety and apparel, an officer plunged in waist deep to rescue a struggling winged victim.

“Earlier today Animal Control Officer Davis was dispatched to a small bird caught in some fishing line at Pioneer Pond,” the Brigham City Police Department posted Monday night on social media.

Davis, first name Bailey, responded to the reports of the distressed bird and was able to locate in on the city’s large, natural pond at Rees Pioneer Park on west Forest Street.

“Officer Davis threw her muck boots on and waded into the water. Pretty soon the water was about waist deep.

“Officer Davis was able to remove the bird from the pond and get the fishing line off of the bird. The bird was checked to ensure it had no injuries, and was released.

“Officer Davis was drenched head to toe, however her supervisor was there to take pictures.”

The department lauded Davis for her love for animals. “

She has been an amazing asset to the Police Department since being hired. “Thank you Officer Davis for risking your clean uniform!”