Brigham City waiting on historic recognition

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sometime next month, Brigham City residents will learn if their town is officially historic.

“The National Register Review Board for Utah just reviewed and unanimously approved our nomination for a Brigham City Historic District!” reads a post on social media from the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.

“It will now go to the National Parks Service for final approval within the next 45 days.

“This process took 3 years, 2 grant cycles, 1,813 site surveys, and 100s of hours to make happen, all to benefit the unique historic character of our town.”

More than 60% of the buildings in this new district are considered “contributing,” according to the museum’s press release. “That’s almost unheard of with boundaries this large, and goes to show just how historically important Brigham City is!”

The museum invites those who want to know more to contact staff who will share nomination resources and discuss potential next steps, including tax credits for property owners.

“One of the first questions people ask about this designation is whether or not it restricts the ability of property owners within the district to renovate, and the answer is NO. The Historic District designation does not prohibit owners from renovating, but it does open up possible sources of funding to them in the way of grants.”

The now-pending Brigham City Historic District includes more than 1,000 buildings, some dating back to 1855, predating the city’s incorporation on Jan. 12, 1867, according to the museum. Prominent among the structures are the city’s LDS Tabernacle, dedicated in 1897, the County Building and the former Union Pacific Train Depot.

“Huge thanks to the members of our Historic Preservation Committee, our contractor: Angie Abram of Storiagraph, and Brigham City for supporting this important work.”