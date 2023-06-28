Draper brushfire believed sparked by fireworks burns restricted area

DRAPER, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Draper City Fire Department on Wednesday responded to a small brush fire by the Porter Rockwell Trail at 13800 South.

“Preliminary indications are the fire was started by fireworks,” says a statement released by city officials.

“Discharge of fireworks is prohibited in this area, along with many other areas in Draper. Despite the precipitation we have received, fire danger remains high as the wet weather has brought additional growth. Residents and visitors in Draper should be aware of the restrictions.”

Fireworks restrictions maps and other fire prevention information can be found at draperutah.gov/fireworks. Most of Draper has fire restrictions, except for a designated area in the north central part of the city, marked in pink on the website map.

“No suspects have been identified,” the news release says. “Draper Police Department will be investigating. Anyone with information may contact dispatch at 801-840-4000.”