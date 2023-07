PAYSON, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man was displaced after fireworks tipped over and shot into large evergreen shrubs in front of his house.

Flames quickly spread to his residence, in the area of 900 East and 300 North. Emergency crews were called at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday.

“Winds helped push the fire into the house,” says a brief statement released by Payson Fire Rescue.

“Fire was knocked about 10 minutes after arriving. Estimated damages are approximately $150,000.”