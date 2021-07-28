Bryce Canyon National Park now requires all visitors to wear masks while indoors

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bryce Canyon National Park is now requiring all visitors to wear masks while indoors, it was announced Wednesday morning.

“Per new CDC guidance, all persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask inside federal buildings in counties with ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ transmission rates,” a tweet from the park said. “Bryce Canyon in Garfield County is currently at a ‘high’ rate of transmission. Please be sure to bring a mask if you plan to enter park facilities.”

Other Utah parks in the “high” rate of transmission are Arches, Canyonlands and Zion National Parks.

The National Park Service posted on its website: “Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Masks are required for everyone on all forms of public transportation. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Before visiting, please check the park website to determine its operating status.”

Click here for all park alerts and current conditions.