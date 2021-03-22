Burn victim in critical condition after fire at ‘mural building’ near downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A male is in extremely critical condition after a fire at the so-called “mural building” near downtown Salt Lake City.

The building, located at 320 W. 800 South, is home to multiple portraits painted by local artists in memory of people killed during encounters with police, both on a local and national level. The paintings have been targeted by vandals multiple times in the past.

Capt. Tony Stowe, Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily the fire was called in at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews responded to the building.

“It is a concrete structure with contents inside, and when crews arrived, they were responding to smoke and fire,” Stowe said.

“They found the victim pretty quickly and began treating him, and got him transported to to a local burn unit…. He is in Delta condition, quite critical at this point.”

Stowe said he had no information on the age of the victim, or whether he was found inside or outside of the building.

The cement block building is several thousand square feet, Stowe said, adding that cement blocks are considered non-combustible. Stowe said officials did an extensive search inside the building, but found no other victims.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.