BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake signs new contract that runs through 2027

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University head football coach Kalani Sitake has agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2027 season.

“In recent days and weeks there has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches,” BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said by way of a news release. “Today, I’m thrilled to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor going forward. In the past 50 years, BYU has had only four head football coaches. Consistency, creativity and culture have been our hallmarks. Kalani will continue to strengthen our football team culture and develop young leaders based on his emphasis of ‘love and learning’. I’m grateful for Kalani and the Sitake family for their commitment to BYU.”

Sitake, 48-28 in his sixth season, is just the fourth head coach of the BYU football program since 1972 when Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards took over the program. He is the first former player under Edwards to serve as BYU’s head coach.

“I am grateful for the confidence that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the administration continue to have in my role leading the BYU football program,” Sitake said. “As both a former player and a BYU fan, it is an honor to be the head coach at this great university. I am blessed to lead a football program full of tremendous young men, outstanding coaches and staff and the best fans in the world. We’re all excited about the opportunities ahead as we prepare to enter the Big 12.”

Sitake has led the Cougars to a 10-2 regular season and No. 13 College Football Playoff ranking in 2021, after an 11-1 season and No. 11 final ranking in the polls in 2020, the news release said. It’s the first time BYU has had back-to-back seasons with 10 or more wins since 2008-09. Only Nick Saban at Alabama and Luke Fickell at Cincinnati have more wins over the past two seasons than Sitake, who was named a finalist for the 2020 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year.

The Cougars beat six teams from the Power 5 in 2021, including a perfect 5-0 record against Pac-12 opponents. BYU also claimed the Beehive Boot in 2021 with in-state victories over Pac-12 champion Utah and Mountain West champion Utah State.

After BYU had five players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including quarterback Zach Wilson going No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, Sitake’s team this year has excelled under the leadership of quarterback Jaren Hall and running back Tyler Allgeier, who has more than 1,400 rushing yards while being tied for the nation’s lead with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Since being named the 14th head coach to lead the BYU program in December 2015, Sitake has led the Cougars to three bowl victories and notable wins over Utah, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Washington State.

Sitake’s team will finish the season against UAB in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday, Dec. 18, the program’s 16th bowl game in the past 17 years. This year’s game will be BYU’s 39th bowl overall dating back to the 1974 Fiesta Bowl.