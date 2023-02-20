BYU police: Man, 56, arrested after alleged assault of female student

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been booked into jail after police say he forcibly sexually abused a female BYU student, then gave arresting officers a false name.

The suspect is Johnny John Joe, 56. He has been booked on suspicion of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

False info law enforcement/government agencies, a class B misdemeanor

Joe’s arrest documents say that at about 20 p.m. Friday, “a female BYU student was followed off a UVX bus at 750 East and University Pkwy by a male suspect in his mid to late 50s.

“The suspect followed her from the bus, across University Pkwy and continued south in front of the Harmon Building,” says the statement, filed by an officer of the Brigham Young University Police Department.

“Within two minutes of crossing the street, the suspect is reported to have grabbed the female victim, press(ed) her against a wall and forcefully kiss(ed) her. (This incident is captured on BYU surveillance camera). The victim disengages from the suspect and walks away.

“Within minutes of this incident the same suspect approached a female sitting in her vehicle in front of the BYU Broadcast building. The suspect reportedly contacted the female at her window and tells her he wants to have sex with her.”

This female “disengages and drives away. (This contact is also observed on BYU Security camera). The suspect is later identified by UTA Police as John Joe.”

Joe was caught on UTA video after police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the bus, the statement says. The female BYU student picked Joe out of a photo lineup, Joe’s probable cause statement says.

“John Joe was located and arrested on the above listed charges, in that he, without the consent of the individual, forcefully took indecent liberties with the victim as he pushed her against the wall, held onto her and kissed her face, causing her substantial emotional pain. While trying to identify John Joe he gave a false name in an attempt to conceal his true identity.”

Joe was arrested just before noon Saturday, and is being held without bail in the Utah County jail, court records show.