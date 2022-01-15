Cache County chiropractor charged with forcible sexual abuse

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County man has been arrested after allegedly touching chiropractic patients inappropriately during exams at his office in Providence.

Neil Louis Erickson, 66, is charged on suspicion of two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Cache County Sheriff‘s Office says the victim went to Erickson for treatment of lower back, shoulder and neck pain.

The victim said Erickson grabbed her breasts without permission.

“She stated that I felt violated, shocked and confused when he did this,” the probable cause statement says.

“During an interview with Erickson at the Sheriff’s Office he denied being inappropriate with his patients. Erickson explained to me that he does offer breast mapping and that it is modeled off a product that he found on the internet. I asked Erickson if he has ever had any training on breast mapping or any continued education related to breast mapping and he indicated that he had not. Erickson stated that breast mapping was his own idea.”

The Cache County Attorney’s Office determined charges would be filed, the statement says.

“Erickson used his position as a chiropractor to take indecent liberties with the victims in this case. He convinced or attempted to convince them that their OBGYN was not performing breast exams in an appropriate manner and informed them that he could do a better job. Erickson also touched the breast of Victim 1 without her consent.”

Erickson was charged Friday, and his bail was set at $5,000.