DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Draper.

The accident happened on southbound I-15 at 14100 south.

Utah Highway Patrol says the HOV lane was blocked by the accident, which occurred at about 9:50 a.m.

UHP asked drivers to slow down and expect delays until the scene can be cleared.