Cache County man arrested after allegedly spiking ex-girlfriend’s coffee with meth

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County man has been arrested after allegedly putting methamphetamine in his ex-girlfriend’s coffee.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Alax Joe Curzon. 41, is facing charges of:

Surreptitious administering of a certain substance, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

A woman called Cache County Sheriff’s Office and said that she believed that her ex-boyfriend, who she still lived with, had put methamphetamine or Adderall in her coffee Tuesday. She said her ex-boyfriend, Curzon, had made her coffee and brought it to her in bed, the statement said.

“She reported that she immediately started feeling energetic,” the statement said. “She told me that this was very out of character as she is not a morning person and is usually dragging all morning long. (She) stated she then crashed around 1 p.m. and started having cold sweats. She described what she thought was a panic attack without feeling like she was panicking.”

When she saw Curzon that night he told her that “she looked cracked out,” the statement said.

The following morning, she told Curzon she was going to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

“She stated that the preemptive test had come back positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines,” the statement said. “After she left for the day Alax began to send her suspicious text messages… Alax also referenced that he never seen any meth that can go that long so if it is you got to be tired soon.” Curzon also advised her to drink plenty of water and get sleep.

Officials interviewed Curzon and he allegedly admitted to using meth at approximately 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Tuesday. He also allegedly admitted he had given his ex-girlfriend the cup of coffee.

The ex-girlfriend gave the coffee cup to officials. “It had not been washed and was tested with a narcotics preemptive test used to test for methamphetamines or ecstasy,” the statement said. “After putting residue from the cup into the test it changed colors and showed that it had tested positive for meth or ecstasy.”

Curzon was transported to jail Wednesday afternoon and told officials he might have meth or paraphernalia on him still. “During the pat down search in the intake area of booking, a jail deputy found a meth pipe with residue inside,” the statement said. “Alax admitted that it was the same pipe he had used to consume meth the day prior.”

The suspect was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.