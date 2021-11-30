USC apologizes after ‘offensive chant’ during game with BYU

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Southern California has issued a public apology after an “offensive chant” was made from its student section during Saturday night’s football game against Brigham Young University.

USC Trojans said in a tweet Sunday night: “The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values. It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program.”

USC did not say what the chant was; TMZ reported that parts of the crowd chanted “F— the Mormons.”

BYU has yet to comment on the story.

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So’oto said in a tweet: “I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I’ve come to know and love. Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe. All love. Hard fought game. Fight On.”

BYU won the game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum by a score of 35-31.

Obscene stadium chants have become fashionable of late, most notably the cry of “Let’s go, Brandon,” a derisive coded cheer aimed at President Joe Biden during a NASCAR event, whose message was similar to the one USC fans leveled against “Mormons.”

