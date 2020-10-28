Cache County man facing rape charges after alleged sexual assault of 2 women

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County man is facing felony rape charges after the alleged sexual assault of two women.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Arthur Bryar Robinson, 25, is facing charges of:

Two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

On or about Sept. 16, the victim reported to the Logan City Police Department that she had been sexually abused on multiple occasions by Robinson, the statement said. After determining that the offenses occurred outside the Logan City jurisdiction the case was referred to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 2 the arresting officer met with the victim at the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the course of our conversation she disclosed multiple occasions where she claimed that Bryar had sexually assaulted her,” the statement said.

“She stated that the first one was in November 2016. She detailed seven separate incidents where she claims that Bryar sexually assaulted her. Five of these incidents occurred in Cache County.”

The victim described how Robinson would try to take her clothing and underwear off and she would tell him no repeatedly, the statement said.

On Oct. 26, a detective and the arresting officer picked Robinson up from work in Park City as the detective is investigating a similar case with the suspect and a separate victim in his jurisdiction. Robinson was taken to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office where officials conducted an interview.

“During the course of the interview Bryar stated that he crossed a line with the victim,” the statement said. “When asked what he meant by this Bryar stated that he did not take no for an answer and kept pushing the issue when the victim did not do what he wanted her to do.”

Robinson denied several allegations that he touched the victim’s private parts, but allegedly admitted to other forced sexual contact with the victim.

Robinson was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.