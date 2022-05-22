Cache County Sheriff: Inmate faces new charges after arson fire, discovery of shanks

LOGAN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate in the Cache County jail faces additional charges including aggravated arson after a fire in his cell block’s common area.

Cache County deputies were doing a cell block check Tuesday when they entered the area with the scent of burned paper.

Based on evidence collected and a surveillance recording, officers determined that Moralez, who was alone in the common area at the time of the fire, sparked the fire with paper, graphite (pencil lead) and an electrical outlet.

“While reviewing camera footage, a clear, bright flash is observed when he connects the circuit,” Moralez’ probable cause statement says.

“Moralez unlawfully started a fire inside a habitable structure. As a result of his actions, deputies searched Moralez’ cell. Inside his cell they located three pieces of plastic that had been, or are in the process of being filed down to create sharp objects. These objects are commonly referred to as ‘shanks’ and their intended use is to cause harm to staff or other inmates.”

Moralez was serving time for a robbery in Vernal. New charges against Moralez are aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and three counts of transporting prohibited items to a correctional or mental health facility, a second-degree felony.