Cache County Sheriff vows not to defend federal gun control orders he finds in conflict with 2nd Amendment

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cache County Sheriff D. Chad Jensen has used his department’s Facebook page to declare he will not defend any federal gun control executive order he deems to be in conflict with the U.S. Constitution.

Jensen’s letter reads, posted Friday, says he “will never support any action from the federal government or anyone else infringing on the rights we are all guaranteed through our constitution.”

Jensen’s stance has drawn mixed reviews. Some support Jensen, while others question the morality of a law enforcement officer who decides to pick and choose which federal acts he will enforce.

“This makes my day!,” a woman wrote. “Thanks for giving us the reassurance that you stand for us in protecting our constitutional rights!”

“Awesome!,” a man wrote. “Thank you Sheriff Jensen for supporting our constitutional rights.

“Yay!,” wrote one local respondent. “Do I get to pick and choose which laws I follow and get protection from ‘tyranny’ as well?

“You will never understand why we need gun control until you are hiding under a desk in your school staring at you classmates and coming to terms with the fact you might die today,” another wrote. “I have been a part of four shooting-related lockdowns one of which ended with the SWAT team breaking into our high school.”

Another responded to the previous poster: “Your example is the exact reason why people should be allowed to carry. To protect themselves and others from crazy people who are shooting up a mall or school.”

Jensen’s letter post has drawn more than a thousand responses since being posted.

The text of Jensen’s letter can be read below.

• • •

As your sheriff, I would like to address recent statements by Pres. Biden concerning executive orders and the national discussion concerning gun control legislation.

I want all of our residents to know I believe earnestly ALL of our constitutional rights are guaranteed, and these rights are what make our country unique and the greatest place on earth to live, work and raise our families. These rights that guarantee our freedoms are what I, as your elected sheriff, and our entire law enforcement family took an oath to support, obey and defend.

Recently, President Biden talked about several proposed measures of gun control and plans to sign executive orders. Unconstitutional gun control in any measure will not happen in Cache County on my watch. Our state has laws already in place that would prohibit some of our citizens from owning or possessing firearms (i.e., citizens convicted of felony offenses, citizens who have an active protective order, those convicted of domestic violence, people who have certified mental health conditions and known drug users, just to name a few).

I have always supported and wholeheartedly enforced all constitutionally-sound laws that deter and penalize gun violence. It is critical we continue to work to keep firearms out of the hands of those who would use them to commit acts of violence against our citizens.

As your sheriff, I will always stand and fight for ALL your constitutional rights I stand at the forefront of this country to protect your rights from government overreach. State and federal law in most cases does not allow state law enforcements to enforce federal law nor does it allow federal law enforcement to enforce state’s laws.

We currently have a great symbiotic working federal law enforcement partners working jointly in areas of child pornography cases, theft and fraud, kidnapping, homicide, and many other horrible and violence crimes. Without this relationship, many of these types of cases would create more victims as offenders cross state lines or their crimes original from another country. Our federal partners support our local agencies as we support them in protecting the citizens of our country and state.

With that said, I will never support any action from the federal government or anyone else infringing on the rights we are all guaranteed through our constitution. We live in the greatest country, the greatest state and by far the greatest county in the nation. We live in a county where neighbors continue to have tolerance and compassion for one another. We gratefully live in a county supportive of their law enforcement and harbor a collective goal to sustain what we have. We have local elected officials who work diligently to protect the lifestyle we love and enjoy.

Please know that you have a sheriff and an entire office who swore to uphold, protect and defend the constitution of this state and our nation. My deputies and I are truly blessed to serve you in this community.

Respectfully, Sheriff D. Chad Jensen