Markle won’t attend Prince Philip’s funeral; William backs out of BAFTAs

April 10 (UPI) — Britain’s Prince Harry, who now lives in California, is expected to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in London, Buckingham Palace confirmed Saturday.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is pregnant with their second child and will not travel for the service, however.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending,” a royal spokesman said Saturday afternoon, according to People.com.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, 38, had been scheduled to participate in the virtual BAFTA Awards ceremony honoring excellence in film this weekend, but he canceled after Philip died.

“In light of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend,” the British Academy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our thoughts are with the royal family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.”

Philip married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch.

He died Friday at home after spending weeks in London hospitals and undergoing an unspecified heart procedure March 4 for a pre-existing condition. He was 99.

Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, announced last year that they were stepping away from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

They recently accused Harry’s family and palace staff of mistreatment in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.