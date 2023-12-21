Missing North Logan teen found safe in Oregon

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — After a multi-agency search police have located a North Logan girl missing since Dec. 11, found safe Wednesday in Oregon.

Cayenne Alisa Beard, 17, was last seen about 10 p.m. Dec. 11 at her home near 150 W. 2200 North, police said at the time. The North Park Police Department issued a brief thankful press release Wednesday night, offering little detail as a criminal investigation is ongoing.

“She’s been found safe this evening is about all I can say,” said North Park Det. Sgt Mitch Blackham, who headed the search, largely confining his remarks to the press release. North Park covers the adjacent towns of North Logan and Hyde Park in Cache County.

Blackham said he couldn’t say in what town Beard was found in Oregon. He wouldn’t confirm or deny if an abduction was involved, but conceded that with any criminal investigation, there are suspects.

The FBI joined the investigation this week, he said. “They contacted us and offered their assistance.” The department may be planning a press conference on the case, Blackham said. Her family has been contacted with the good news, he said, but Beard was not yet back in Utah