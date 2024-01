SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 12-year-old girl.

Maliaha Gould was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray coat, an SLCPD social media post says. She stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. Her hair was braided at the time she left.

“Maliaha needs medication,” the post says. “If you see Maliaha, call 9-1-1.”