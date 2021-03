CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Camp Williams officials are warning nearby residents they may be hearing live-fire training exercises through Wednesday.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: The communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear live-fire training March 15-17 daily from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.,” said a tweet from Utah National Guard.

The communities that may be impacted are Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman and South Jordan.