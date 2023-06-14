Car windows shattered in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood; police seek tips on vandal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating after a vandalism spree in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood left nearly a dozen cars with shattered windows.

“Based on available information at this time, the vandalism likely occurred overnight Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday,” says a statement issued by the Salt Lake City Police public relations department. “It appears, based on the damage, the suspect(s) used a pellet gun to shoot BBs through many of the windows.”

Police were notified online to one damaged car at about 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday, and responded to the area of 1450 S. West Temple St.

A community member also posted about the damage on Ring’s “Neighbors Public Safety Service” message board.

“After receiving the information, officers identified at least 10 additional cars parked near 1450 S. West Temple also damaged,” the SLCPD statement says. “Many of the cars had more than one window broken.”

Many of the damaged cars have owners who have yet to be identified and given notice, the statement says.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking community members who live and work in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras to help identify those responsible for this vandalism…. If your car was damaged and you have not already filed a police report with the SLCPD, please use the department’s online reporting portal to make a report.”

Anyone with any suspect information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency line at 801-799-3000.

The Ballpark neighborhood has a history of crime, well documented by responsible residents and shop owners who are demanding change. Among the recent Ballpark area crimes reported by Gephardt Daily are murders, suspected arson, and multiple incidents of shots fired. There also have been proposed plans for more effective policing and for urban renewal. To read all about it, click here.