2 Videos: UHP arrests motorcyclist after helicopter chase reaching 138 mph

NORTHERN UTAH, June 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials have arrested a motorcyclist wanted after he was observed by troopers traveling in excess of 100 mph, and was clocked by a helicopter at 138 mph.

The suspect, now identified as Magna resident Richard Goulet, 42, was spotted on May 21 of this year, speeding on State Route 167, Trapper’s Loop, in Weber County. He also sped through Davis County and toward Tooele County, a UHP statement says.

“Troopers attempted to stop a northbound blue and white-trimmed BMW S1000RR for speeding,” the news release says. “The motorcycle was traveling in excess of 100 mph at the time of the stop. The motorcycle increased its speed and fled from troopers.

“The rider made a U-turn and began traveling southbound toward the mouth of the canyon. The rider again accelerated, weaving around cars, traveling in the oncoming lanes, even as vehicles were approaching, to illegally pass other motorists.”

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was overhead and captured the motorcycle’s high speed at 138 mph.

“The rider continued onto I-84 and then southbound on I-15 into Davis County,” the UHP statement says. “The helicopter followed the motorcycle as it continued traveling over 100 mph weaving in and out of traffic and splitting cars. The rider proceeded onto I-80 and traveled westbound towards Tooele, then exited at SR-201 and traveled eastbound. The helicopter lost sight of the motorcycle near Lake Park and Day Burry off 5600 West.”

UHP Troopers referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation. Agents used multiple investigative resources to help identify the rider, the UHP statement says.

“Richard Goulet, 42, of Magna was arrested last night at and booked into Weber County Jail, for Failure to Stop at the Command of Police (3rd Degree Felony) and not having a plate on his motorcycle (infraction). Additional charges may be screened with prosecutors as this event is still under investigation.

“UHP wishes to thank the public for tips and assistance in identifying Goulet, leading to his arrest.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.