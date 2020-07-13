CARES funding appropriated for Utah cultural, botanical, zoological organizations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Financial relief is available starting Monday for Utah’s larger cultural organizations impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cultural Assistance Grant Program “Create In Utah,” approved by the Legislature during their June 18 special session, provides $9 million in grants to organizations with annual budgets of more than $5 million, said a news release from Coronavirus.utah.gov.

The funding, which comes from the federal CARES Act, is targeted for programs that boost tourism and help local economies recover, the news release said.

Applications for the Cultural Assistance Grant program opened Monday, and will close July 27.

Cultural organizations currently receiving general operating support grants from the Division of Arts and Museums may receive additional funds, the news release said. Shifting larger organizations to the federal grants will open up more opportunities for all of Utah’s cultural organizations to secure funding.

“This is a win-win for all of Utah’s theaters, museums, art galleries, and other cultural organizations,” said Vicki Bourns, the director of the Division of Arts and Museums. “Many organizations are suffering because of the business closures and canceled events. This funding will provide the needed support.”

Additional opportunities for grant funding for cultural organizations may also be available through the COVID-19 Impacted Businesses Grant Program or other CARES Act grants available through state or local agencies.

More information is available here.