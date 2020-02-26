Carlos Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire announce joint tour with Utah stop

🔥We’re beyond excited to announce that we’re heading out on the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 tour with @SantanaCarlos! Presales start 2/26 at 10am local.

More info here: https://t.co/Iztw6HC0Ve

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have announced a new, North American joint tour.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will begin touring together starting on June 19 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

This will mark the first time Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have shared the stage together in the U.S.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” Santana said in a statement.

“I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!” he continued.

“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire said. “We’re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!”

Here is the full list of dates for Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire’s 2020 North American tour

June 19 — Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 — Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium

June 23 — Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 24 — Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

June 26 — Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 27 — George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre

June 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 1 — Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

July 3 — Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 5 — Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 7 — Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 10 — Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 11 — Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 — Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 5 — Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Music Park

Aug. 6 — Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 8 — Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 9 — Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 11 — Montreal, Canada, at Centre Bell

Aug. 12 — Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 14 — Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 15 — Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 16 — Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 19 — Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Aug. 20 — Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 22 — Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 23 — Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 — Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 26 — Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 28 — West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 — Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre