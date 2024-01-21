Cedar City man arrested after search turns up large quantity of illegal drugs, 41 firearms, ammunition

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City man suspected of selling cocaine out of his residence was arrested Friday after a warranted search turned up not only evidence of a large amounts of drugs, but about 41 firearms.

Brent Arthur Taylor, 48, was booked for investigation of:

Two counts of distribution/offer/arrange sale of a controlled substances, a second-degree felony and one as a third-degree felony

Distribution/offer/arrange sale of a controlled substances as a third-degree felony

Six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

“During the search of the residence, agents located around 41 firearms,” says an affidavit filed by an officer with the Iron County Task Force. “These firearms were pistols, AR style rifles, shotguns, AK-47 style rifles and more. There were firearms that did not have serial numbers (ghost guns).

“Agents located cocaine all over the residence. The total amount is still being investigated, but there is way more than personal use. There were even two large gallon-size baggies with cocaine residue that were found in the sink and flushed before officers were able to get inside the residence. It is believed there was close to a pound of cocaine in the flushed bags.”

Officers also found several scales and hundreds of small empty plastic bags, and “a large amount of marijuana, which is more than personal use and mushrooms (schedule 1-2 drug). Agents also located several different kinds of pills, but are still being investigated (regarding) what they are.”

Also found was $8,000 dollars cash, “kept in the kitchen and bedroom in drawers and in close proximity to controlled substances. Brent is what Drug Task Force Agents would consider a one stop shop this means drug users could come to his residence and buy several different type of drugs at one place. In my training and experience, the amount of drugs, money, selling equipment (scales, baggies, dishes and filters) and firearms is evidence that Brent is a very large drug dealer.”

The reporting officer wrote that besides the 41 or so guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition also were found.

“Being what agents believe is a big drug dealer in Cedar City and having access to all those weapons is a large threat,” the officer’s statement said, adding that more charges may be pending when unknown drugs are identified.”

Taylor was ordered to be held without bail in the Iron County jail.