Game officials seek information in bald eagle poach near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have gone public in their investigation of the illegal taking of a protected bald eagle.

“We are seeking information after a bald eagle was shot near Cedar City earlier this year,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a news release.

The injured eagle was discovered near 4500 West in Cedar City on Feb. 29, the DWR said.

“Responding conservation officers discovered that the eagle had been shot through the wing with what appeared to be a rifle.

“Unfortunately, the injuries were severe, and it was determined that the eagle would not recover, resulting in it needing to be euthanized.”

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940, and prohibits anyone — without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior — from killing bald or golden eagles or taking their parts, including feathers, nests or eggs. “The individual involved in this incident could be facing a third-degree felony charge of wanton destruction of protected wildlife.”

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this eagle, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have any information regarding this specific case, you can also contact Officer Jeremy Butler at 435-310-0238. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2023, officers confirmed a total of 1,056 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $619,000.