Cedar City Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Duco

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cedar City Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Duco Thursday.

“Today was the last day for K-9 Duco after seven years of service, he is officially retired and was handled by Corporal Moore,” said a Facebook post from Cedar City PD.

“Duco is an amazing K-9 that assisted many agencies in protecting our community and taking a lot of drugs off the street. Officer Moore did an amazing job with him. Enjoy retirement Duco!”

A commenter on the Facebook post asked where Duco would be heading after his retirement; officials explained that the K-9’s handler gets the first option to take him home, and in this case, Duco will have a permanent home with Moore.