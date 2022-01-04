Cedar City police officer rescues elderly man from burning home

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cedar City police officer risked his life pulling an elderly man from a residential fire Monday morning.

“At approximately 7:40 a.m., Cedar communications received a 911 call regarding a structure fire at 320 W. 900 North,” said a news release from Cedar City Police Department.

“Officers arrived on scene and determined there was an elderly man in the home. Officer Patrick McCoy attempted to enter the home but had to retreat due to the amount of smoke.”

Cedar City Fire personnel deployed a fire suppression device to clear some of the smoke and McCoy again entered the home and pulled the elderly man part way out of the home where other officers assisted in the extraction. The Cedar City Fire Department continued to extinguish the fire.

“Gold Cross arrived and provided medical help to the victim and Officer McCoy,” the news release said.

“The victim was transported to the Cedar City Hospital where he was later transported to another hospital. Officer McCoy was treated and released from the Cedar City Hospital for smoke inhalation.”

The incident is still under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.