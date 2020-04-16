Child transported by medical helicopter after 5-10 foot fall into concrete hole in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A young boy was flown to an area hospital Wednesday after he fell into a 5- to 10-foot-deep hole, a police official said.

Police were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. after the 5 year old fell into the concrete hole inside a well house, Grantsville Police Sgt. Marshall Evans told Gephardt Daily. There was no water in the hole.

Evans said he didn’t know the child’s exact injuries, but believed the boy was transported primarily as a precautionary measure.

The term “well house” is usually used to describe a small building to shelter parts of the water system that aren’t inside the well, and to keep those parts from freezing.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the child’s condition as it becomes available.