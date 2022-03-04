Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement concerning the burgeoning humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe.

The statement was issued Thursday night as Russian troops continued their assault on civilian targets throughout Ukraine.

The attacks have set off a mass exodus of refugees attempting to flee the fighting. According to the United Nations, more than a million Ukrainian refugees have fled their homes since Russia launched its invasion in what is believed to be one of the fastest mass exodus in history.

In late January, the Church ordered all Latter-day Saint missionaries to leave the country, temporarily re-assigning them to other location in the days just prior to Russia’s invasion.

Thursday night’s statement about refugee relief efforts is as follows:

Many are asking how The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been helping with the developing humanitarian crisis resulting from the current armed conflict. From the earliest hours, the Church began contacting friends and collaborating organizations in the region to assess needs and purchase food and other necessities.

Through decades of experience in providing assistance during natural disasters, refugee crises and other humanitarian conditions, we have developed a tested and proven model for identifying needs and providing assistance. This model includes empowering local leaders to use the Church’s financial resources to purchase goods and services in the local economy to provide what is truly needed.

Following this pattern, the Europe Area Presidency is working with the Church headquarters teams to identify and address needs. Relief supplies — including sleeping bags, cots and tents — are being delivered to local government agencies, the Red Cross and other NGOs who are attending to Ukrainian refugees arriving in bordering countries. Additional aid is being organized. Church members and friends have also been invited to fast and pray for those so deeply impacted. More will be shared about their efforts in the coming days and weeks.

Church members around the world have inquired about how to help or contribute. We invite them to do so through the Church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund, which will be used to address this and other crises.