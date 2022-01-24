Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pulling missionaries from Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that missionaries are being pulled from Ukraine and will be temporarily re-assigned to other locations.

“Due to ongoing uncertainty in Ukraine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily reassigning full-time missionaries assigned to both the Ukraine Dnipro and Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova missions to locations outside of Ukraine,” a Church statement says.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” it says and points out that some government embassies in Ukraine are preparing to move certain personnel and their families.

Many of the re-assigned missionaries will go to missions in Europe, and a few who are nearing their planned release date will complete their missionary service and return home, the statement says.

“Missionaries who have recently been called to Ukraine will receive a temporary assignment elsewhere. Some missionaries will serve in Moldova, which is away from any potential conflict areas.”

The statement concludes by saying, “We pray for a peaceful resolution to the tensions in Ukraine and look forward to when the missionaries may return.”