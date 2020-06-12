Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces dress code changes for male missionaries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday announced exceptions to the dress standards for young men serving as missionaries.

“The exceptions, which were approved by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will give Area Presidencies the ability to adjust missionary attire in specific locations to improve and maintain missionary dignity, safety, effectiveness, approachability and cultural sensitivity while properly representing the Lord and His Church,” the LDS Church statement says.

In approved areas, male missionaries may be able to wear plain blue shirts in addition to classic white shirts, and ties may be optional. Missionaries will be notified by their mission president if these exceptions apply to their teaching area, the statement says.

“Missionary attire has regularly adapted over time according to location, style and custom,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the Missionary Executive Council.

“These exceptions are a continuation of that process. In all our considerations, we keep top of mind the missionary’s calling to represent Jesus Christ, their health and safety, and the cultural sensitivities of the places where they serve.”

All elders will continue to wear a white shirt and tie and, in some areas, a suit coat when attending the temple, Sunday worship services, leadership and zone conferences, missionary training centers, baptismal services and other church meetings, the statement says.

“Missionary attire will always be dignified, respectful and approachable as missionaries fulfill their purpose of teaching people about the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Uchtdorf said in the prepared statement.

This announcement follows a dress standards adjustment in December 2018 for young women serving as missionaries.