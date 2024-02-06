Man arrested in Clinton after SWAT response

CLINTON, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in custody after he allegedly got away from police in Salt Lake City, then barricaded himself into a Clinton residence.

“On Feb. 6, 2024 at 10:49 (a.m.), Clinton police were asked to check the area of 1600 N. 2900 West for a vehicle that evaded Salt Lake City Police,” a statement from Clinton City police says.

“Officers watched the area, and eventually the suspect arrived at the residence. Officer attempted to apprehend the suspect as he fled on foot into the residence. The suspect refused to surrender to law enforcement and barricaded himself inside.”

A records check revealed the man had a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

“Due to the suspect’s criminal history, warrant and recent criminal activity, the North Davis Metro Swat Team was requested to assist,” the CCPD statement says.

“The SWAT team, using negotiation tactics, was able to get the suspect to safely surrender. The suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives from both Clinton City and Salt Lake City Police Departments.”